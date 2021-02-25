Is Visa Inc. (V) a good stock to buy now?

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is 0.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.93 and a high of $220.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $212.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.32% off its average median price target of $243.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.73% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -1.59% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $219.43, the stock is 7.06% and 5.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.95 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 9.16% off its SMA200. V registered 16.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.69.

The stock witnessed a 9.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.63%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 20500 employees, a market worth around $479.57B and $21.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.48 and Fwd P/E is 31.64. Profit margin for the company is 48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.84% and -0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $5.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

3,691 institutions hold shares in Visa Inc. (V), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 96.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.98B, and float is at 1.82B with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 96.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 144.09 million shares valued at $31.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the V Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 127.16 million shares valued at $27.81 billion to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 77.97 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $17.06 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 73.68 million with a market value of $16.12 billion.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRANSTON MARY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRANSTON MARY B sold 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $207.51 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11096.0 shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that MCINERNEY RYAN (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 11,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $210.00 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $197.73 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 163,112 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) that is trading 51.60% up over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is 10.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.45% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.