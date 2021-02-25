JD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider JD.com Inc. (JD) Now

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 9.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.70 and a high of $108.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $99.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1% off its average median price target of $712.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.24% off the consensus price target high of $1100.01 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are 83.72% higher than the price target low of $591.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.37, the stock is -1.07% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 27.03% off its SMA200. JD registered 148.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.91.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.84%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 227730 employees, a market worth around $151.68B and $106.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.05 and Fwd P/E is 42.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.71% and -11.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $33.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

1,131 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc. (JD), with 109.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.07% while institutional investors hold 51.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.55B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 47.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 million shares valued at $4.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.86% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.78 million shares valued at $3.67 billion to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 30.52 million shares representing 2.28% and valued at over $2.68 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 30.51 million with a market value of $2.68 billion.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 328.42% up over the past 12 months. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 50.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.