Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is 77.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -97.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.84, the stock is 37.82% and 50.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.95 million and changing 6.09% at the moment leaves the stock 96.94% off its SMA200. MRO registered 32.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.04.

The stock witnessed a 51.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.43%, and is 23.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $9.02B and $3.47B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 292.05% and 4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $906.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

696 institutions hold shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 70.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 790.00M, and float is at 787.30M with Short Float at 6.99%. Institutions hold 70.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.51 million shares valued at $557.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.58% of the MRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 63.9 million shares valued at $426.21 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 53.14 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $354.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 49.66 million with a market value of $331.21 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WAGNER PATRICK. SEC filings show that WAGNER PATRICK bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $49658.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 28,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $3.62 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 28,000 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $94581.0. The insider now directly holds 1,108,630 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 19.88% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 49.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.