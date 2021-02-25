Sabre Corporation (SABR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

415 institutions hold shares in Sabre Corporation (SABR), with 3.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 106.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 317.30M, and float is at 316.20M with Short Float at 19.52%. Institutions hold 105.02% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.53 million shares valued at $342.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the SABR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.23 million shares valued at $315.28 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 18.97 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $228.06 million, while PAR Capital Management, Inc. holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 15.53 million with a market value of $186.71 million.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is 27.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $21.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -69.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.28, the stock is 23.76% and 27.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 71.26% off its SMA200. SABR registered -20.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a 30.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.80%, and is 26.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 9250 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $1.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.52. Profit margin for the company is -64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 363.03% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $397.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 57.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Judson Wade, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Jones Judson Wade sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $14.77 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Siciliano John C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $14.89 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29423.0 shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, SHIRK DAVID J (Executive Vice President) disposed off 31,712 shares at an average price of $14.32 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 354,952 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -2.53% down over the past 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is 49.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.77.