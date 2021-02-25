SALM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Now

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is 206.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SALM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 39.27% and 90.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 27.60% at the moment leaves the stock 153.61% off its SMA200. SALM registered 157.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 221.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2732.

The stock witnessed a 93.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 215.84%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.64% over the week and 21.37% over the month.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) has around 1133 employees, a market worth around $83.93M and $236.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.77% and -3.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Analyst Forecasts

Salem Media Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $62.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -761.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), with 12.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.39% while institutional investors hold 18.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.68M, and float is at 10.99M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 9.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barclays PLC with over 0.57 million shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.72% of the SALM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.34 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $0.35 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EVANS DAVID, the company’s President – New Media. SEC filings show that EVANS DAVID sold 5,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $8434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Salem Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that EVANS DAVID (President – New Media) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.65 per share for $3968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5102.0 shares of the SALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, EVANS DAVID (President – New Media) disposed off 5,700 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $9406.0. The insider now directly holds 7,502 shares of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 61.50% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.