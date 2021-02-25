Tilray Inc. (TLRY) – The -27.18% Downside Potential Remains

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is 238.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $67.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $24.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.19% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.71% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -229.18% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.98, the stock is -1.27% and 52.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.09 million and changing 12.87% at the moment leaves the stock 178.40% off its SMA200. TLRY registered 68.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 315.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88.

The stock witnessed a 62.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 280.16%, and is -11.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 20.98% over the month.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) has around 1646 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $210.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1051.44% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $61.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in Tilray Inc. (TLRY), with 28.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.82% while institutional investors hold 19.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.46M, and float is at 130.28M with Short Float at 23.61%. Institutions hold 16.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.97 million shares valued at $57.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.22% of the TLRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.2 million shares valued at $18.16 million to account for 1.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.33 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $10.99 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $9.0 million.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Tilray Inc. (TLRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by St.Clare Christine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that St.Clare Christine sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $22000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18646.0 shares.

Tilray Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $9.88 per share for $3.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.85 million shares of the TLRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, St.Clare Christine (Director) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $44233.0. The insider now directly holds 18,658 shares of Tilray Inc. (TLRY).