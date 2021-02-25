U.S. Bancorp (USB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,775 institutions hold shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 75.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.51B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 75.21% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 131.14 million shares valued at $6.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the USB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 107.25 million shares valued at $5.0 billion to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 93.5 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $4.36 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 58.28 million with a market value of $2.72 billion.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is 13.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.36 and a high of $53.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $51.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.75% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.48% lower than the price target low of $47.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.81, the stock is 12.86% and 12.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.8 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 31.16% off its SMA200. USB registered 4.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.05.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.79%, and is 7.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 69651 employees, a market worth around $78.06B and $14.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.64. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.21% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $5.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stark Lisa R, the company’s EVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Stark Lisa R sold 153 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $45.94 per share for a total of $7029.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14358.0 shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that DOLAN TERRANCE R (Vice Chair & CFO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $42.98 per share for $2.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73758.0 shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Kelligrew James B (Vice Chair) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $40.55 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 58,065 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 17.05% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -15.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.