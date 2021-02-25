VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The shares outstanding are 41.93M, and float is at 41.87M with Short Float at 6.26%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 5.72 million shares valued at $36.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.14% of the VYNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.0 million shares valued at $18.94 million to account for 5.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.89 million shares representing 3.67% and valued at over $11.92 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $10.68 million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) is 32.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $20.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.03% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 30.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.39, the stock is -15.71% and 2.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 14.05% off its SMA200. VYNE registered -52.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a -20.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.60%, and is -7.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $427.64M and $16.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.75% and -59.19% from its 52-week high.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $4.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 4,219,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $2.37 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27.1 million shares.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that LEPORE PATRICK G (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $1.71 per share for $85425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the VYNE stock.