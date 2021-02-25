Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

116 institutions hold shares in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), with 506.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 33.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.74M, and float is at 60.31M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 33.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.12 million shares valued at $19.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the WMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.69 million shares valued at $8.75 million to account for 4.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.25 million shares representing 2.06% and valued at over $4.08 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $3.12 million.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $11.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -71.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -71.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 12.92% and 9.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 11.00% at the moment leaves the stock 33.13% off its SMA200. WMC registered -67.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0361 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6521.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.06%, and is 14.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $201.00M and $-285.72M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.17. Distance from 52-week low is 150.36% and -68.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $11.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meyer Lisa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Meyer Lisa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $4345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15807.0 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Murphy Jennifer (Director, President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $1.96 per share for $39230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the WMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Trifon Harris (Chief Investment Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.53 for $12645.0. The insider now directly holds 18,303 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -50.44% down over the past 12 months. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is -7.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.68.