What should you know before buying stock in Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is 32.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $74.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWTR stock was last observed hovering at around $73.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.29% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -278.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.92, the stock is 16.49% and 29.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.17 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 65.87% off its SMA200. TWTR registered 104.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.92.

The stock witnessed a 50.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.97%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $57.39B and $3.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.03. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.60% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a “Hold”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.20% in year-over-year returns.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,143 institutions hold shares in Twitter Inc. (TWTR), with 18.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 78.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 794.08M, and float is at 777.25M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 76.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.11 million shares valued at $4.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the TWTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 68.12 million shares valued at $3.69 billion to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 53.09 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $2.87 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 35.79 million with a market value of $1.94 billion.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montano Michael, the company’s Engineering Lead. SEC filings show that Montano Michael sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $71.59 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Twitter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Gadde Vijaya (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 14,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $72.03 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the TWTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, SEGAL NED D. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $58.75 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 614,348 shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) that is trading 111.49% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 34.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.