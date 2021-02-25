Which institution holds the most shares in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

435 institutions hold shares in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), with 736.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 104.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.00M, and float is at 112.46M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 103.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.67 million shares valued at $676.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the ALSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.03 million shares valued at $475.72 million to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 6.41 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $276.48 million, while Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 6.31 million with a market value of $271.95 million.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is -11.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.15 and a high of $45.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALSN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.85% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.67% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.04, the stock is -9.16% and -10.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -1.70% off its SMA200. ALSN registered -12.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.47.

The stock witnessed a -15.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.28%, and is -8.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.72. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.47% and -17.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $591.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dick Michael, the company’s SVP, Ops and Purchasing. SEC filings show that Dick Michael sold 5,609 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53666.0 shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Dewey Lawrence E. (Director) sold a total of 209,825 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $40.87 per share for $8.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41373.0 shares of the ALSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Bohley G Frederick (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $38.25 for $95625.0. The insider now directly holds 50,701 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) that is trading 471.88% up over the past 12 months. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is 51.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.