Which institution holds the most shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

319 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), with 173.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 1.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.31B, and float is at 17.12B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 106.23 million shares valued at $323.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.61% of the SAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 21.11 million shares valued at $64.39 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 17.66 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $53.87 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 15.79 million with a market value of $48.16 million.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is 18.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.80 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -25.44% lower than the price target low of $2.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 8.71% and 10.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 45.70% off its SMA200. SAN registered 2.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3127 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6376.

The stock witnessed a 17.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.39%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 191189 employees, a market worth around $62.32B and $55.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.14% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 17.05% up over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is 31.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -107.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.