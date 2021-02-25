Which Institutions Own Shares In Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)?

83 institutions hold shares in Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), with 64.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.39% while institutional investors hold 25.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.17M, and float is at 106.55M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 13.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.45 million shares valued at $5.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.31% of the TYME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.62 million shares valued at $3.19 million to account for 2.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Healthcare Value Capital, LLC which holds 2.17 million shares representing 2.10% and valued at over $2.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $1.45 million.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) is 77.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TYME stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -10.09% and 17.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 61.51% off its SMA200. TYME registered 79.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1967 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3310.

The stock witnessed a 8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.07%, and is -17.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.76% over the week and 14.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 155.29% and -56.51% from its 52-week high.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demurjian Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $2.43 per share for a total of $48614.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24.84 million shares.

Tyme Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Demurjian Michael (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $2.77 per share for $55376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.86 million shares of the TYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Hoffman Steve (Chief Science Officer) disposed off 41,750 shares at an average price of $2.88 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 24,740,248 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME).

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 16.02% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.