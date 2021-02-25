Who is the Top Investor In The Kroger Co. (KR)?

1,243 institutions hold shares in The Kroger Co. (KR), with 5.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 89.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 772.00M, and float is at 756.29M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 89.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 72.23 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.49% of the KR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72.09 million shares valued at $2.29 billion to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 41.19 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 33.53 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.06 and a high of $42.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.12% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -16.96% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.75, the stock is -4.16% and -0.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -1.76% off its SMA200. KR registered 10.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.32.

The stock witnessed a -5.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.96%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 435000 employees, a market worth around $24.80B and $130.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.03% and -23.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $30.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE CLYDE R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOORE CLYDE R sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $39.89 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that SARGENT RONALD (Director) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $31.65 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, FIKE CARIN L (Vice President and Treasurer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $31.53 for $63060.0. The insider now directly holds 9,273 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 55.60% up over the past 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is 28.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 73.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.