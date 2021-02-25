Why Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is 237.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $11.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTFT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.66% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.66% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is -2.36% and 30.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 136.37% off its SMA200. FTFT registered 492.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.19.

The stock witnessed a 23.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 210.78%, and is -37.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.17% over the week and 16.72% over the month.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $349.84M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 875.38% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), with 19.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.90% while institutional investors hold 0.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.18M, and float is at 34.72M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 0.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.97 million shares valued at $1.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the FTFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.92 million shares valued at $1.73 million to account for 1.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 90676.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 28665.0 with a market value of $53890.0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) that is trading 44.78% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 94.04% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.