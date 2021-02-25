Why Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is 45.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SINT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.35% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is -4.58% and 12.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 7.55% at the moment leaves the stock 28.55% off its SMA200. SINT registered 270.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9214.

The stock witnessed a 16.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.24%, and is -18.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.54% over the week and 15.62% over the month.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $50.55M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 714.29% and -33.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.80%).

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $90k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), with 394k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.54% while institutional investors hold 1.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.55M, and float is at 25.16M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 1.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 0.35 million shares valued at $0.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.38% of the SINT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.29 million shares valued at $0.46 million to account for 1.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Brien David Francis, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that O’Brien David Francis bought 269 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $1.52 per share for a total of $409.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5746.0 shares.

Sintx Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that O’Brien David Francis (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 5,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $1.75 per share for $9585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5477.0 shares of the SINT stock.