Will Fisker Inc. (FSR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is 54.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $23.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.29% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -50.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.58, the stock is 38.11% and 42.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86.64 million and changing 38.61% at the moment leaves the stock 64.21% off its SMA200. FSR registered 120.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.80.

The stock witnessed a 54.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.53%, and is 19.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.57% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1188.42. Distance from 52-week low is 159.54% and -4.42% from its 52-week high.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 232.00% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Fisker Inc. (FSR), with 33.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.24% while institutional investors hold 20.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.91M, and float is at 133.84M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 18.27% of the Float.