A peek at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP): Who has invested in It?

28 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 19.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.04% while institutional investors hold 33.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.56M, and float is at 48.65M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 23.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $5.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the COCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $2.66 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $1.51 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is 20.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -14.25% and -5.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 18.12% off its SMA200. COCP registered -7.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8621 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3601.

The stock witnessed a -15.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.49%, and is -14.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $111.32M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 173.33% and -46.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.60%).

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $580k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.