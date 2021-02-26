A peek at Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND): Who has invested in It?

68 institutions hold shares in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND), with 7.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.48% while institutional investors hold 63.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.28M, and float is at 22.00M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 46.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boxer Capital, LLC with over 2.11 million shares valued at $31.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.14% of the PAND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 1.77 million shares valued at $26.28 million to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 1.48 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $21.99 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $20.77 million.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) is 302.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.28 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAND stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 34.18% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.32% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -149.21% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.81, the stock is 195.35% and 226.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing 133.36% at the moment leaves the stock 266.18% off its SMA200. PAND registered a loss of 221.39% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.16.

The stock witnessed a 234.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 241.97%, and is 175.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $7.56M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 481.81% and 115.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.50%).

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.60% this year.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Becker Daniel J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Becker Daniel J. bought 197,716 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $15.12 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Becker Daniel J. (Director) bought a total of 14,197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $15.26 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the PAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Becker Daniel J. (Director) acquired 15,197 shares at an average price of $15.32 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 2,615,970 shares of Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND).