A peek at Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who has invested in It?

72 institutions hold shares in Trevena Inc. (TRVN), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 11.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.03M, and float is at 155.19M with Short Float at 12.14%. Institutions hold 11.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.08 million shares valued at $15.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.51% of the TRVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.81 million shares valued at $8.16 million to account for 2.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $5.63 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $2.43 million.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is 2.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is -10.65% and -5.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 1.55% off its SMA200. TRVN registered 212.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3667 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3934.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.75%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $336.49M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 376.09% and -40.49% from its 52-week high.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $220k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10,545.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 609.70% in year-over-year returns.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 69.89% up over the past 12 months. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is 44.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.68% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.