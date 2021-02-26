Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) up 9.70% since start of the year

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) is 9.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $9.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADMS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -58.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is -18.62% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 16.89% off its SMA200. ADMS registered 7.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6827.

The stock witnessed a -15.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.72%, and is -17.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $132.95M and $69.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -48.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.70%).

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $20.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.80% in year-over-year returns.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS), with 836.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 70.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.38M, and float is at 27.75M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 68.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.74 million shares valued at $11.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.61% of the ADMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Opaleye Management Inc. with 1.49 million shares valued at $6.44 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.11 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $4.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $4.22 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prentiss Christopher B, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Prentiss Christopher B sold 3,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $24302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72439.0 shares.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Shreedhar Vijay (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 4,514 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $6.39 per share for $28844.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95486.0 shares of the ADMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Prentiss Christopher B (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,630 shares at an average price of $4.41 for $11598.0. The insider now directly holds 76,260 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS).

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 21.40% up over the past 12 months. Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) is -14.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.94% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.88.