Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Is Down -13.37% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -13.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $12.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.72% off the consensus price target high of $16.38 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 13.77% higher than the price target low of $8.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.58, the stock is -4.53% and -10.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -15.80% off its SMA200. AGI registered 15.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a -5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.79%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $707.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.15 and Fwd P/E is 24.45. Distance from 52-week low is 126.95% and -34.54% from its 52-week high.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $167.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 74.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.73M, and float is at 390.99M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 74.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.81 million shares valued at $392.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the AGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.37 million shares valued at $99.5 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 10.4 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $90.97 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 10.33 million with a market value of $90.36 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -6.42% down over the past 12 months. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -4.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.55% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.