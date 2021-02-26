Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.34% Upside

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is 14.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $43.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLY stock was last observed hovering at around $42.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 8.93% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.98, the stock is 0.14% and 6.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 49.62% off its SMA200. ALLY registered 57.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.00.

The stock witnessed a 5.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.24%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $14.80B and $8.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 300.98% and -5.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ally Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Top Institutional Holders

654 institutions hold shares in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 98.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.66M, and float is at 370.67M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 97.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.6 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the ALLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.56 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 28.24 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 14.03 million with a market value of $500.19 million.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEBRUNNER DAVID J, the company’s VP, CAO, Controller. SEC filings show that DEBRUNNER DAVID J sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $30.82 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87079.0 shares.

Ally Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Brown Jeffrey Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 17,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $29.02 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the ALLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Clark Mayree C (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $14.25 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 65,880 shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CIT Group Inc. (CIT) that is trading 10.66% up over the past 12 months. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) is 17.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.