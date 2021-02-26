Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is -6.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1626.03 and a high of $3552.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $3159.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -102.37% off its average median price target of $4000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.21% off the consensus price target high of $5200.00 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are 10.61% higher than the price target low of $3420.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3057.16, the stock is -6.71% and -5.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -0.43% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 54.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3,246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3,209.39.

The stock witnessed a -8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.33%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1298000 employees, a market worth around $1576.58B and $386.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.22 and Fwd P/E is 46.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.01% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 43 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $9.4 with sales reaching $104.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.50% in year-over-year returns.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

4,408 institutions hold shares in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), with 73.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.56% while institutional investors hold 68.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 500.00M, and float is at 432.19M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 58.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.44 million shares valued at $105.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the AMZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.52 million shares valued at $89.65 billion to account for 5.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 15.95 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $51.96 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 15.64 million with a market value of $50.92 billion.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 350 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 291 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zapolsky David, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Zapolsky David sold 179 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $3328.23 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3488.0 shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Reynolds Shelley (Vice President) sold a total of 293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $3257.88 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5989.0 shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Olsavsky Brian T (Senior Vice President and CFO) disposed off 1,177 shares at an average price of $3257.88 for $3.83 million. The insider now directly holds 1,700 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 836.45% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 12.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.