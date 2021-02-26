Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -48.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $25.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is -27.92% and -41.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -29.71% off its SMA200. FOLD registered 21.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.36.

The stock witnessed a -39.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.76%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 584 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $245.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.72% and -53.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.10%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $70.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 108.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.16M, and float is at 234.32M with Short Float at 13.27%. Institutions hold 108.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 25.11 million shares valued at $579.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.85 million shares valued at $550.59 million to account for 9.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.88 million shares representing 8.40% and valued at over $505.15 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 7.91% of the shares totaling 20.62 million with a market value of $476.13 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crowley John F, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Crowley John F sold 7,682 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $11.98 per share for a total of $92027.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Crowley John F (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $12.26 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, WHITMAN BURKE W (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $19.09 for $28637.0. The insider now directly holds 41,467 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -14.45% down over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -10.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 27.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.91.