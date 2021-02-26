Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) up 90.00% since start of the year

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is 90.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $16.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APDN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.63% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is -11.09% and 9.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 4.64% at the moment leaves the stock 14.63% off its SMA200. APDN registered 167.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.12.

The stock witnessed a -12.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.03%, and is -9.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.20% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $69.86M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 284.52% and -40.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.70%).

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $2.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 542.20% year-over-year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.83% while institutional investors hold 14.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.47M, and float is at 6.12M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 12.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.11% of the APDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 87319.0 shares valued at $0.45 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 81145.0 shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 36500.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Montgomery William W, the company’s ex 5% owner. SEC filings show that Montgomery William W bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Montgomery William W (5% owner) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $5.25 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the APDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Montgomery William W (5% Owner) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $5.25 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN).