Are we looking at the next big move in Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI)?

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) is 52.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $3.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -11.06% and 7.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -9.85% at the moment leaves the stock 26.00% off its SMA200. BBI registered -57.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2658 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8796.

The stock witnessed a -3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.50%, and is -19.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $66.43M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.36% and -65.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-291.40%).

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brickell Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 10.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.52M, and float is at 51.98M with Short Float at 8.87%. Institutions hold 10.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 1.33 million shares valued at $1.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.49% of the BBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.29 million shares valued at $1.01 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. which holds 0.95 million shares representing 1.78% and valued at over $0.74 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $0.69 million.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McAvoy David R., the company’s General Counsel and CCO. SEC filings show that McAvoy David R. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $5039.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Brickell Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that McAvoy David R. (General Counsel and CCO) bought a total of 16,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $0.83 per share for $13713.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75883.0 shares of the BBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, VERU DENNISON T (Director) acquired 14,645 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $11758.0. The insider now directly holds 50,810 shares of Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI).