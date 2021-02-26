Are we looking at the next big move in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) is 54.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 60.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is -9.82% and 12.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock 48.55% off its SMA200. KTRA registered 263.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5334.

The stock witnessed a -7.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.53%, and is -20.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 14.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 421.05% and -40.90% from its 52-week high.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA), with 10.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.43% while institutional investors hold 1.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.85M, and float is at 24.78M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 1.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.89% of the KTRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 40733.0 shares valued at $52138.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Evergreen Capital Management Llc which holds 24837.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $31791.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 22092.0 with a market value of $28277.0.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.