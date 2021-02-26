BGI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Now

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) is 113.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -9.25% and 29.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -8.50% at the moment leaves the stock 95.86% off its SMA200. BGI registered 98.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9974.

The stock witnessed a 23.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.72%, and is -25.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.59% over the week and 23.63% over the month.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $23.64M and $133.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 470.45% and -50.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Analyst Forecasts

Birks Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Birks Group Inc. (BGI), with 10.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.84% while institutional investors hold 0.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 4.32M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 18365.0 shares valued at $15756.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the BGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 15200.0 shares valued at $13041.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) that is 124.27% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 77030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.