Check out this: AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) could be on the verge of a big rally

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) is 38.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASRV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -33.85% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -33.85% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 16.02% and 24.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing 5.84% at the moment leaves the stock 41.70% off its SMA200. ASRV registered 6.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1188.

The stock witnessed a 25.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.24%, and is 15.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.26% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $71.25M and $46.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.32% and 4.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.05% while institutional investors hold 48.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.06M, and float is at 15.34M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 43.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.36 million shares valued at $4.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the ASRV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 1.21 million shares valued at $3.8 million to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gendell, Jeffrey L. which holds 0.92 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $2.88 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $2.48 million.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huerth James T, the company’s Pres & CEO Trust Company. SEC filings show that Huerth James T sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $4.12 per share for a total of $12360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17066.0 shares.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Onorato Daniel A. (Director) bought a total of 69 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $3.12 per share for $216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9050.0 shares of the ASRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, STOPKO JEFFREY A (President & CEO ASRV & Bank) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $2749.0. The insider now directly holds 78,647 shares of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV).

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -10.49% down over the past 12 months. CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) is -10.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.08% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.14.