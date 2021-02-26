Check out this: Clarivate Plc (CLVT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is -20.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $33.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.48% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.3% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is -19.79% and -20.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.27 million and changing -15.95% at the moment leaves the stock -14.21% off its SMA200. CLVT registered 14.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.37.

The stock witnessed a -18.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.64%, and is -21.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has around 4090 employees, a market worth around $14.17B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.07. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.40% and -29.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $472.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 85.20% in year-over-year returns.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Clarivate Plc (CLVT), with 130.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.56% while institutional investors hold 101.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 387.85M, and float is at 307.01M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 79.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 115.86 million shares valued at $3.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.12% of the CLVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 67.34 million shares valued at $2.0 billion to account for 11.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 37.34 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $1.11 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 31.58 million with a market value of $938.29 million.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Clarivate Plc (CLVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times.