Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Volatility At 8.59%, Should You Add A Position?

298 institutions hold shares in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 72.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 241.03M, and float is at 240.38M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 71.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 24.98 million shares valued at $258.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.26% of the CDE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.74 million shares valued at $235.31 million to account for 9.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.48 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $222.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 9.51 million with a market value of $98.44 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -6.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $11.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.70, the stock is 4.18% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -6.73% at the moment leaves the stock 27.24% off its SMA200. CDE registered 101.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.44.

The stock witnessed a 18.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.59%, and is 15.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 1959 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $785.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.27 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 389.90% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $207.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rasmussen Hans John, the company’s SVP, Exploration. SEC filings show that Rasmussen Hans John sold 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $8.91 per share for a total of $32967.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Rasmussen Hans John (SVP, Exploration) sold a total of 11,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $8.52 per share for $96276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Nault Casey M. (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $12.24 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 279,291 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -6.42% down over the past 12 months. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is 125.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.74% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.