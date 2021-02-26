DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) is 119.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.69 and a high of $84.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DMTK stock was last observed hovering at around $75.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.57% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.92% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -255.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.16, the stock is 20.28% and 70.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.03% at the moment leaves the stock 262.29% off its SMA200. DMTK registered 479.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 480.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.88.

The stock witnessed a 78.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 495.48%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.80% over the week and 12.86% over the month.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 718.87% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.40%).

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DermTech Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $1.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 302.00% year-over-year.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in DermTech Inc. (DMTK), with 4.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.57% while institutional investors hold 75.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.93M, and float is at 4.89M with Short Float at 18.26%. Institutions hold 57.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 2.89 million shares valued at $93.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the DMTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Casdin Capital, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $44.44 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 1.09 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $35.46 million, while Farallon Capital Management LLC holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $27.93 million.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Posard Matthew L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Posard Matthew L. bought 33,898 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $29.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86863.0 shares.

DermTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $29.50 per share for $5.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.09 million shares of the DMTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, PANCOAST SCOTT R (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $13.93 for $83569.0. The insider now directly holds 44,132 shares of DermTech Inc. (DMTK).