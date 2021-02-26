G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

193 institutions hold shares in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.40% while institutional investors hold 101.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.01M, and float is at 33.81M with Short Float at 15.43%. Institutions hold 90.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.89 million shares valued at $52.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.61% of the GTHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 2.58 million shares valued at $46.41 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.1 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $37.7 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $30.01 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is 24.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $37.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.78% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.11% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.36, the stock is -17.91% and -1.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -11.04% at the moment leaves the stock 25.22% off its SMA200. GTHX registered 28.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.32.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.64%, and is -13.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $821.24M and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.15% and -39.67% from its 52-week high.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.04 with sales reaching $690k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.60% year-over-year.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Velleca Mark A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Velleca Mark A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $26.02 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41000.0 shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Velleca Mark A. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $27.64 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41000.0 shares of the GTHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Velleca Mark A. (Director) disposed off 11,040 shares at an average price of $35.20 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 41,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 51.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.52% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.