Here are the top Institutional holders of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares

320 institutions hold shares in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), with 175.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.22% while institutional investors hold 28.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.19M, and float is at 189.77M with Short Float at 13.75%. Institutions hold 14.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chescapmanager LLC with over 8.87 million shares valued at $61.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.46% of the CRON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 7.47 million shares valued at $51.87 million to account for 2.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.24 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $36.33 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $16.07 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is 55.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $11.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $6.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.68% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -183.95% lower than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -9.88% and 7.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 49.90% off its SMA200. CRON registered 77.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.00%, and is -7.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 631 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $36.98M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.60. Distance from 52-week low is 169.75% and -31.84% from its 52-week high.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021..

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADLER JASON MARC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ADLER JASON MARC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.33 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.48 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that ADLER JASON MARC (Director) sold a total of 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $7.30 per share for $67890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.58 million shares of the CRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, ADLER JASON MARC (Director) disposed off 21,361 shares at an average price of $7.30 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,788,392 shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).