Here are the top Institutional holders of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares

128 institutions hold shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 23.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.47M, and float is at 156.38M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 22.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 9.52 million shares valued at $47.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.00% of the EXK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 3.69 million shares valued at $18.58 million to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 3.22 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $16.24 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $15.8 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is 26.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $5.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -71.12% lower than the price target low of $3.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 16.60% and 29.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 75.69% off its SMA200. EXK registered 259.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.14.

The stock witnessed a 46.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.14%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $945.09M and $112.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.67. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 546.46% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $38.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 56.38% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 101.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.27% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.8.