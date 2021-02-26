Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP)

251 institutions hold shares in Endo International plc (ENDP), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 83.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.04M, and float is at 227.03M with Short Float at 8.64%. Institutions hold 82.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.71 million shares valued at $263.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.94% of the ENDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.34 million shares valued at $181.92 million to account for 11.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 19.6 million shares representing 8.51% and valued at over $140.72 million, while Paulson & Company, Inc. holds 7.96% of the shares totaling 18.33 million with a market value of $131.59 million.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is 29.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $10.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -210.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is 2.72% and 21.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock 91.22% off its SMA200. ENDP registered 46.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 227.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a 27.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.05%, and is -10.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.03. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 347.60% and -14.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $647.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Endo International plc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Endo International plc bought 7,344,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $88.50 per share for a total of $650.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading 17.97% up over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is 21.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.13.