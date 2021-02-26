Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)

284 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), with 7.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.78% while institutional investors hold 83.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 180.69M with Short Float at 5.60%. Institutions hold 80.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 16.23 million shares valued at $137.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the PAGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 13.97 million shares valued at $118.07 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 10.33 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $87.27 million, while Energy Income Partners, LLC holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 8.55 million with a market value of $72.22 million.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is 7.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.15% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.05, the stock is 2.87% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.90% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -36.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.99.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.23%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $26.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.70% and -44.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $6.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAYMOND JOHN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAYMOND JOHN T sold 6,220,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $8.05 per share for a total of $50.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that EMG Investment, LLC () sold a total of 6,220,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $8.05 per share for $50.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PAGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Burk Victor (Director) disposed off 3,004 shares at an average price of $7.37 for $22139.0. The insider now directly holds 7,134 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -53.02% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -20.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.88% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.