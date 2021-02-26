Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY)

211 institutions hold shares in Progyny Inc. (PGNY), with 16.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.89% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.27M, and float is at 63.41M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 79.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 14.73 million shares valued at $624.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.00% of the PGNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC with 11.09 million shares valued at $470.26 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 5.39 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $228.32 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $191.65 million.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 2.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.59 and a high of $53.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $53.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.03% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.85% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.31, the stock is -12.14% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -18.80% at the moment leaves the stock 34.39% off its SMA200. PGNY registered 60.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.44.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.42%, and is -11.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $309.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2165.50 and Fwd P/E is 108.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.81% and -19.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $120.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.90% year-over-year.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 494 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 447 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bealer Jennifer, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Bealer Jennifer sold 2,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $49.76 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72481.0 shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Payson Norman (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $48.93 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Payson Norman (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $49.24 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 445,000 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).