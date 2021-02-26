Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)

649 institutions hold shares in Sanofi (SNY), with 25.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 7.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.24B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 7.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 40.0 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.01% of the SNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.79 million shares valued at $912.9 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fisher Asset Management, LLC which holds 18.21 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $885.06 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 13.75 million with a market value of $668.08 million.

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -5.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.62 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $46.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $60.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.02% off the consensus price target high of $70.48 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -31.34% lower than the price target low of $34.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.80, the stock is -3.42% and -4.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.15% off its SMA200. SNY registered -7.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.46.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.12%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 100409 employees, a market worth around $116.42B and $45.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.59. Distance from 52-week low is 21.74% and -16.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sanofi (SNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sanofi, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Sanofi disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Sanofi (10% Owner) sold a total of 120,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $597.48 per share for $71.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the SNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Sanofi (10% Owner) disposed off 2,399,552 shares at an average price of $509.85 for $1.22 billion. The insider now directly holds 400,000 shares of Sanofi (SNY).

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 52.64% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 0.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.31% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.