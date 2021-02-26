IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

941 institutions hold shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), with 26.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.57% while institutional investors hold 97.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 396.80M, and float is at 393.97M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 91.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.07 million shares valued at $3.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the INFO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.36 million shares valued at $2.46 billion to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 22.03 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $1.98 billion, while Edgewood Management Company holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 19.45 million with a market value of $1.75 billion.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is 0.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.81 and a high of $101.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INFO stock was last observed hovering at around $91.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $108.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.53% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.83% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.37, the stock is -0.17% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 10.22% off its SMA200. INFO registered 20.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.62.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.51%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $37.98B and $4.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.78 and Fwd P/E is 25.76. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.67% and -10.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $93.17 per share for a total of $5.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.34 million shares.

IHS Markit Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Easton Michael M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 11,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $90.17 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15045.0 shares of the INFO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Gear Jonathan (EVP, CFO) disposed off 61,372 shares at an average price of $90.19 for $5.53 million. The insider now directly holds 101,208 shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO).

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 32.95% up over the past 12 months. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is 1.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.