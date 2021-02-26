Is Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) a good stock to buy now?

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) is 117.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CREX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 28.18% and 62.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 8.11% at the moment leaves the stock 58.22% off its SMA200. CREX registered 77.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9527 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3818.

The stock witnessed a 62.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 188.96%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.55% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $29.12M and $18.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 438.46% and -53.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), with 983.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.00% while institutional investors hold 22.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.31M, and float is at 8.97M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 20.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Argi Investment Services, LLC with over 0.5 million shares valued at $0.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.59% of the CREX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 91737.0 shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Peak6 Investments, L.P. holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 28618.0 with a market value of $36917.0.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.