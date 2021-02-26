KBNT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Now

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) is 42.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $16.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBNT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is 1.72% and 17.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -6.26% at the moment leaves the stock 65.82% off its SMA200. KBNT registered a gain of 91.33% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.79.

The stock witnessed a 31.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 161.18%, and is -25.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.02% over the week and 17.42% over the month.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $89.80M and $1.77M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 278.10% and -51.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (184.20%).

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kubient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Kubient Inc. (KBNT), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.80% while institutional investors hold 0.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.68M, and float is at 4.97M with Short Float at 21.52%. Institutions hold 0.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.35 million shares valued at $1.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.59% of the KBNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is EAM Investors, LLC with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 1.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 57635.0 shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Altium Capital Management LP holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 42269.0 with a market value of $0.24 million.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.