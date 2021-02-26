Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

242 institutions hold shares in Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.14% while institutional investors hold 88.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.41M, and float is at 51.53M with Short Float at 11.79%. Institutions hold 84.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.12 million shares valued at $297.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.08% of the KURA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.93 million shares valued at $161.08 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC which holds 4.0 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $130.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 3.23 million with a market value of $105.59 million.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) is -17.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KURA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.27% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.2% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.88, the stock is -17.87% and -22.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -7.79% at the moment leaves the stock -1.98% off its SMA200. KURA registered 123.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.20.

The stock witnessed a -18.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.68%, and is -17.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 323.31% and -37.49% from its 52-week high.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kura Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORD KATHLEEN, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that FORD KATHLEEN sold 9,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $40.60 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kura Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that FORD KATHLEEN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $39.43 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KURA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, WILSON TROY EDWARD (President and CEO) disposed off 106,736 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $3.63 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA).

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 51.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.2.