Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.27% Upside

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is -1.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.00 and a high of $180.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $162.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.27% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 4.51% higher than the price target low of $166.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $158.52, the stock is -8.13% and -5.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.62 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 2.44% off its SMA200. LOW registered 39.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.33.

The stock witnessed a -8.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.16%, and is -10.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $115.90B and $85.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.38 and Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.20% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.33 with sales reaching $21.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

2,380 institutions hold shares in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), with 439.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 79.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 752.00M, and float is at 732.18M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 79.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.61 million shares valued at $9.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the LOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 54.31 million shares valued at $8.72 billion to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 31.93 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $5.12 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 30.35 million with a market value of $4.87 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCANLESS ROSS W, the company’s EVP, GC & Corp. Sec.. SEC filings show that MCCANLESS ROSS W sold 62,838 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $168.33 per share for a total of $10.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36579.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Ellison Marvin R (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $103.86 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90090.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading 133.52% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.11% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.