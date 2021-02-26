New Big Money Means Centene Corporation (CNC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,070 institutions hold shares in Centene Corporation (CNC), with 10.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 96.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 579.51M, and float is at 570.41M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 95.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.58 million shares valued at $3.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the CNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.64 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 39.91 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $2.4 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 37.87 million with a market value of $2.27 billion.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is -2.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.96 and a high of $74.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.39% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 13.59% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.76, the stock is -1.05% and -3.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. CNC registered 8.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.03.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.07%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Centene Corporation (CNC) has around 56600 employees, a market worth around $34.62B and $111.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.67% and -21.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Centene Corporation (CNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centene Corporation (CNC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centene Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.63 with sales reaching $29.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Centene Corporation (CNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AYALA ORLANDO, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AYALA ORLANDO sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $60.97 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Centene Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Hunter Jesse N (EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr) sold a total of 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the CNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, BURKHALTER BRANDY (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $67.00 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 379,399 shares of Centene Corporation (CNC).

Centene Corporation (CNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 15.80% up over the past 12 months. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) is 60.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.