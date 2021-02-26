New Big Money Means Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The shares outstanding are 160.08M, and float is at 155.36M with Short Float at 11.69%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is -20.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.99 and a high of $12.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is -10.01% and -16.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -13.38% off its SMA200. IRWD registered -18.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a -11.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.60%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $389.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.14% and -29.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $90.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MacDonald Kelly, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that MacDonald Kelly sold 5,639 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $70488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93041.0 shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MacDonald Kelly (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $11.75 per share for $41842.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93041.0 shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Kilroy Conor (SVP, GC & Secretary) disposed off 836 shares at an average price of $10.92 for $9129.0. The insider now directly holds 128,833 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 2.82% up over the past 12 months. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -20.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.55% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.71.