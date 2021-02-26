News Corporation (NWSA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

531 institutions hold shares in News Corporation (NWSA), with 3.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 97.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 590.70M, and float is at 509.70M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 97.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.32 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.17% of the NWSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.25 million shares valued at $938.85 million to account for 13.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Independent Franchise Partners, LLP which holds 30.39 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $546.18 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 26.66 million with a market value of $479.0 million.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is 29.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $24.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWSA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $26.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.13% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.52% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.21, the stock is 6.72% and 17.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 50.45% off its SMA200. NWSA registered 88.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.92.

The stock witnessed a 21.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.66%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

News Corporation (NWSA) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $13.79B and $8.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.79. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.80% and -4.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

News Corporation (NWSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWSA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $2.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -918.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times.

News Corporation (NWSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The New York Times Company (NYT) that is trading 38.78% up over the past 12 months. Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) is 60.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.