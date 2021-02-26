Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Is Up 8.77% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is 8.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.62 and a high of $24.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLSN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.93% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -41.87% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is -1.79% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing -6.66% at the moment leaves the stock 36.32% off its SMA200. NLSN registered 11.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.55.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.56%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $8.02B and $6.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.35% and -6.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Top Institutional Holders

520 institutions hold shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 111.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.91M, and float is at 354.46M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 111.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.09 million shares valued at $941.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.61% of the NLSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Windacre Partnership LLC with 35.21 million shares valued at $734.73 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 33.38 million shares representing 9.33% and valued at over $696.65 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 21.43 million with a market value of $447.21 million.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Attwood James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Attwood James A Jr bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $16.33 per share for a total of $4.08 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Nielsen Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that KENNY DAVID W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 55,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.08 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the NLSN stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 44.98% higher over the past 12 months. comScore Inc. (SCOR) is 20.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 28.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.71.