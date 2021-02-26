NVAX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Now

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 98.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.77 and a high of $331.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $239.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -18.44% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.21% off the consensus price target high of $397.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.75% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.50, the stock is -14.88% and 24.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -7.69% at the moment leaves the stock 86.84% off its SMA200. NVAX registered 2302.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.76.

The stock witnessed a 74.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.69%, and is -16.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.99% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $13.46B and $204.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.78. Distance from 52-week low is 3171.79% and -33.22% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.49 with sales reaching $304.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,583.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3,358.30% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

398 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 274.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 50.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.55M, and float is at 58.56M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 50.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.6 million shares valued at $624.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the NVAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.13 million shares valued at $571.57 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 3.79 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $422.46 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $195.21 million.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 203 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 165 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glenn Gregory M, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M sold 2,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $269.57 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2811.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Glenn Gregory M (President, R&D) sold a total of 5,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $282.71 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2811.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Trizzino John (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 194 shares at an average price of $324.50 for $62953.0. The insider now directly holds 287 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).